Is Sophie Turner expecting second baby with Joe Jonas?

February 16
12:01 2022
WASHINGTON: Actor Sophie Turner sparked rumours that she and her husband, Joe Jonas, are expecting their second child by debuting what appeared to be a baby bump, recently.

As per the pictures obtained by Page Six, the couple stepped out on Valentine’s Day in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, where Turner was photographed tenderly placing her hand on her exposed stomach.
The ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor wore a white crop top, which she slightly lifted up, drawing attention to her midsection.

She completed the casual look with brown sweatpants, a brown sweatshirt tied around her waist and matching slippers. Turner walked alongside Jonas, who was casually dressed in a blue jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans while holding their 1-year-old daughter, Willa. Pregnancy rumours have been swirling around the Turner for days, as she was seen Saturday in a form-fitting green dress that hugged her belly.

She paired the ensemble with white Nike sneakers as she and the Jonas Brothers member stopped by All Time restaurant in LA for a bite to eat with friends, as per Page Six.

The following day, Turner donned a loose-fitting Eminem tee and baggy pants while attending the Super Bowl with her hubby. The pair sat beside Kim Kardashian’s longtime friend Jonathan Cheban as they cheered on the Los Angeles Rams to victory. Jonas and Turner got hitched in Las Vegas in May 2019 before throwing an elaborate wedding at France’s Chateau de Tourreau that June.

They welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020.

For the unversed, Joe Jonas younger brother Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra became first-time parents in January to a baby girl born via surrogate. The couple is yet to announce her name. Eldest brother Kevin Jonas, meanwhile, shares two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with his wife, Danielle Jonas. (ANI)

