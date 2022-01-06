India Post News Paper

Is ‘Tumbbad 2’ in works?

January 06
10:39 2022
Is 'Tumbbad 2' in worksMUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah, who played the lead role in ‘Tumbbad’, on Wednesday, hinted at the film’s second part.

Sohum took to Instagram and shared a picture with the makers of the mythological horror drama.
Alongside the image, he wrote, “Tumbbad Team Reunion! Par hum kya bana rahe hain? #GuessKaro”

A day ago, Sohum posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if ‘Tumbbad 2’ is in making.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, “Can’t wait for second part.” Another one wrote, ” Please tell me that Tumbbad 2 is in works.” The hit 2018 film ‘Tumbbad’ was directed by Rahi Anil Barve. (ANI)

 

