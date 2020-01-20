Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ishant sustains ankle injury before Test squad announcement

Ishant sustains ankle injury before Test squad announcement
January 20
16:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India’s senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old’s injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff. The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha’s second innings and Ishant’s third over.

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow through before slipping suddenly. He was writhing in pain and needed immediate medical help. Ishant had taken three wickets for 45 runs in Vidarbha’s first innings. The veteran of 96 Tests is expected to be in the Test squad for the New Zealand tour and this is his last Ranji game of the season.

His next outing is supposed to be a practice match in Hamilton but in case the injury turns out to be serious, he will be going to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-Americans commemorate 30th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandit exodus - https://t.co/ufwndnffgc Get your news fe… https://t.co/PD0hAWXIZc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:15 am

First Su-30 MKI squadron in place in south #India, vigil over Indian Ocean Region on stream -… https://t.co/8FnOCVPcKk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:11 am

Nearly 80 'highly dangerous' inmates escape Paraguay prison - https://t.co/U5ElNxAnIw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/I8axaYO1pH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:07 am

PM tells students good marks not everything, suggests technology free room in every home - https://t.co/bO2p8su1cXhttps://t.co/k6lpB3DZmA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 20, 2020, 11:05 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.