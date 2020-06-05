ISI spies harassing top Indian diplomat in Islamabad

China backs down on US flight restrictions after Trump retaliates NEW YORK: China has backed down on a ban on flights by US airlines after President Donald Trump’s administration retaliated by threatening to block carriers from that country flying into America....

Players like Serena, Federer itching to return to tennis, feels Evert PARIS: Multiple Grand Slam champion Chris Evert feels players who have been around the sport for a long time like Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will ‘dive right...

Railway to redevelop Puducherry station CHENNAI: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) part of the Indian Railways has decided to cash on 3.8 acres of land near Puducherry Railway Station as part of the redevelopment...

DU to promote students on assessment of previous semester NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi University on Thursday issued fresh guidelines, saying students will be promoted to the next semester without having to appear for exams....

World Environment Day: Modi urges to preserve planet’s biodiversity NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to preserve the planet’s biodiversity on the occasion of World Environment Day, saying we collectively need to do whatever possible...

US embassy staffer in Pak tests COVID-19 positive ISLAMABAD: A senior diplomat of the American embassy in Pakistan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said. According to sources, the case surfaced on Tuesday and the...

Covid in Delhi: Toll reaches 650, cases cross 25K mark NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases in the national capital witnessed a jump of 1,359 cases in a day, taking the total tally to 25,004 while the death toll has reached 650,...

Govt’s six major appointments to handle commercial activities in US, China NEW DELHI: To augment commercial links with countries like US, China, the Philippines, Switzerland and Belgium amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the Centre on Thursday approved six major appointments to foreign...

ISI spies harassing top Indian diplomat in Islamabad NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistans spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been harassing and intimidating India’s top diplomat in Islamabad ever since two officials of Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were...

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala invests Rs 9,093 cr in Jio Platforms MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday announced that Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of...

US envoy to India apologizes for desecration of Gandhi statue NEW DELHI: The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, on Thursday apologized for the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC. The statue was vandalised by unidentified rioters during...

India, Australia sign maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific region NEW DELHI: India and Australia on Thursday entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership by signing a wide-ranging joint declaration based on a shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific...

Emergency air strip construction begins in Kashmir amid India-China standoff SRINAGAR: Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh, work has started for the construction of an emergency airstrip in Kashmir. Men and machinery is at work at Bijbehara...

Hindi Club of Illinois launches Pratibha Manch Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: With as much pageantry as allowed by the current Coronavirus environment but with lot of enthusiasm and participation, Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) launched its online Hindi...

A Global Book Phenomenon, Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer Theresa A. Kahn, UK If you have never heard of the book, â€˜Ancient Secrets of a Master Healerâ€™ you will be wondering why this global phenomenon of hope and healing,...

Sewa Intâ€™l Bay Area Chapter, distributes meals, masks, supplies India Post News Service OROVILLE, CA: Sewa Internationalâ€™s Bay Area Chapter distributed hot meals, groceries, masks, and hygiene kits to more than 700+ families in a drive-through distribution event held...

Transforming Leadership in the Face of the Pandemic Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler The world is currently experiencing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which may well linger long after the pandemic itself is resolved. Devastating...

VHP demand National Regulatory Board for the Web World Harish Rao Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has pithed with the Indian government for the creation of a Web Regulatory Board. For India, in order to prevent the side effects of...

Cerritos City Hall to reopen Â India post News Service Cerritos City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, June 1 by appointment only. To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, the following safety...