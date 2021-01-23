India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

ISL 7: East Bengal gave Mumbai City the hardest 45 minutes of season, says Fowler

ISL 7: East Bengal gave Mumbai City the hardest 45 minutes of season, says Fowler
January 23
10:56 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler feels his side gave Mumbai City FC the toughest 45 minutes they’ve had in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

Mumbai City overcame a tough challenge from the Red and Golds to register a hard-fought 1-0 win. The East Bengal dominated second half proceedings but failed to net a goal. Fowler was proud of the performance of his players despite the loss against tables topper Mumbai.

“It was a performance that we can be rightly proud of. Okay we have not won the game, but we have shown everybody around the world how much possession we had in the game. I think we look so much more like a well-rounded team,” Fowler said at the post-match press conference.

“Individuals are looking fitter and stronger. It’s a bit of a shame that it took us 45 minutes to get going because we probably gave Mumbai [City] the hardest 45 minutes they’ve had this season. Full credit to our lads, the scoreline probably didn’t do us justice but it’s a defeat, nonetheless,” he added.

East Bengal had a poor run in the first half of the season but with the side coming back to form the Liverpool legend feels they can compete against the big teams.

“It’s massively frustrating because it shows that we can compete against the big teams. We want to go out there and get the right results in every game. We’re ambitious so we’ll pick ourselves up and watch the game,” Fowler said.

“I think that it was our first defeat in eight games, so it’s massively important that we start winning soon because we have got the players to get results. Hopefully that will come pretty quickly,” he added. The Englishman still believes that East Bengal can finish the league stage in the top four and the coach is looking forward to the real challenge.

“It gets harder with every week that passes. It becomes more difficult with every game that is out of the way but it’s important that we play our game and try and get the right results. We’ve seen how tight it is between the middle and bottom of the table. A few good results and performances will put us back in the mix, so it’s not over for us yet. It’s a real challenge and we look forward to it,” Fowler signed off. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    In saga of immigration, Indians ... - https://t.co/YbNbg9POTQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:21 am

    India has world's largest #Diaspora: UN - https://t.co/LknW6zxtqF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:17 am

    Former US general Austin will be first ... - https://t.co/n6ZWyHtrcK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:14 am

    Here's when Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' will release - https://t.co/iYoUCI2Txs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AkshayKumar #BachchanPandey #BachchanPandeyReleaseDate #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #Movies
    h J R

    - January 23, 2021, 6:09 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.