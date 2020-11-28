India Post News Paper

ISL 7: We have different game plan against Hyderabad FC, says Bengaluru FC coach Cuadrat

November 28
11:04 2020
MARGAO: Bengaluru come into Saturday’s game on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw against FC Goa.

Bengaluru had wasted a two-goal lead in their first game. Coach Carles Cuadrat will be demanding an immediate response from his team as they gear up to lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium today.

“Against Hyderabad, we have another plan and I am sure all the players are important this season,” stated the Bengaluru coach in a statement. The presence of Joao Victor and Odei Onaindia in Hyderabad’s defence and custodian Subrata Paul, who has 27 clean sheets in ISL, will make it difficult for Bengaluru to score.

The latter doesn’t have the best scoring record against Hyderabad — they’ve only scored two goals in two games. “We watched their victory against Odisha and there is no denying, they have a lot of positives. I am expecting a tough game with a team that has a lot to win and not so much to lose. It will be interesting,” said Cuadrat.

On the other hand, it’s only been one match for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7, but then side is already close to bettering their stats from last season.

They’ve already got half the number of wins and one more clean sheet. But as they prepare to take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, coach Manuel Marquez knows it’s important to build on their 1-0 win against Odisha.

“It’s important to start with the victory. But they (BFC) are a good team. We will play against one of the aspiring teams for the title and it will be a difficult game,” said Marquez. Liston Colaco impressed for the Nizams coming on as a second-half substitute against Odisha and Marquez hinted the Goa-born could make it to the starting eleven.

“There are possibilities of him (Liston) starting after what he did in the previous game. He is an important player for the team,” he said. While the former champions have no injury concerns ahead of the game, Francisco Sandaza will not be available for Hyderabad. (ANI) 

