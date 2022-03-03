ISL matches, casinos to function at full capacity in Goa: Pramod Sawant

ZEE5 Global surges ahead in the U.S. as the platform of choice for South Asians within just eight months of launch From California to New York and Texas, ZEE5 Global has conquered the hearts of South Asians across the U.S. as their go-to destination for streaming all things that spell South...

Foolish to harm India ties because of Ukraine vote: US Senator NEW YORK: Hours after India had abstained on a UN General Assembly vote on Ukraine, an influential Republican Senator has cautioned that it would be “foolish” to harm bilateral ties...

PM Modi speaks to President Putin on safe passage of Indians NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine, and sought safge passage for Indians in the country....

Indian doctor & his family still stuck in Kiev NEW DELHI: An Indian doctor has claimed to be stuck in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev along with his family members even as the government in New Delhi said that...

Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Quad leaders to meet virtually NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Quad leaders will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Ministry of External Affairs said...

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to come up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ MUMBAI: Get ready to laugh as Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’. Written and produced by Haarsh, the comedy-game show will...

Pak vs Aus: Visitors’ spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19 RAWALPINDI: Australia’s spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning Friday. “Team medical staff ensured Fawad isolated on...

Not just for India, Kohli left legacy for world cricket as Test skipper: Dinesh Karthik NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has said that Virat Kohli left a lasting legacy as Test skipper for world cricket. Earlier this year, Kohli had stepped down as Test...

ISL matches, casinos to function at full capacity in Goa: Pramod Sawant PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state government will soon allow Indian Super League (ISL) matches, casinos and movie halls to function at full capacity....

China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until end of Olympics: Report WASHINGTON: A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, The...

World Bank stops all its projects in Russia, Belarus with ‘immediate effect’ WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Wednesday (local time) has stopped all its programs in Russia and Belarus with “immediate effect” in response to Moscow’s military operations in Ukraine. “The World...

Operation Ganga: IAF’s C-17 with 208 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase GHAZIABAD: Third Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from Ukraine landed at Hindon airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow in Poland on Thursday. Minister of State for Defence Ajay...

IIHM Culinary Education Tour 2022 starts with Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi and Goa as Destinations NEW DELHI: Bidding adieu to virtual tours, IIHM students once again took to the streets of India, to taste, experience and learn about the culinary history of Indian cuisine. The...

Why India and Bangladesh should settle ‘Teesta Water Sharing Dispute’ John Rozario One of the long-standing unresolved issues between Bangladesh and India is the Teesta water-sharing agreement. The agreement between Bangladesh and India on Teesta water sharing has been discussed...

All eyes on UNEA for legally binding pact to address plastic pollution NAIROBI: All eyes on Wednesday are on the third and final day at the resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly taking place at the UN Environment Programme...

Ukraine claims about surrender of few Russian forces NEW DELHI: The Russian occupiers are trying to somehow keep up the combat capability of their units but it gets worse and worse, Ukraine Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov said. According...

The best yet from Shan Foods In this world of incessant content marketing and information overload, one rarely comes across a piece of work, especially an ad, that instantly warms your heart. And thatâ€™s exactly what...

Operation Ganga: 9 flights with evacuated students from Ukraine to reach India on March 4 NEW DELHI: In a bid to further scale up the evacuation efforts, nine flights will take off on March 4 from neighbouring countries of Ukraine with stranded Indians under ‘Operation...

Centre should pay more attention to evacuate stranded Indians in Ukraine: BSP NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday condoled the death of an Indian student in Ukraine and said that the Centre should pay more attention to the...