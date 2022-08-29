India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Islamabad’s 24th attempt to give provincial status to PoK fails

Islamabad’s 24th attempt to give provincial status to PoK fails
August 29
11:40 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Amid stiff opposition from the people, the Pakistan government withdrew the 15th Constitutional Amendment bill to the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), thus failing in its 24th attempt to provide provincial status to PoK.

The introduction of the bill led to massive protests and public meetings in all the ten districts of Pakistan-occupied region Protestors strongly objected to the Pakistan government’s plan to bring in the 15th amendment to fix the constitutional status of the region, reported Asian Lite International.

The protests against the 15th Amendment and oppressive taxes spread like wildfire across the area, calling the amendment a conspiracy to dilute the identity of PoK.

All those who oppose the government in PoK are labelled as traitors or agents and then put through a series of torture, humiliation, or jail.

The bill envisaged the establishment of a separate election commission for local bodies (LB), which was tabled by the government on August 13, 2022, with the backing of the Opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

While the AJK Assembly remained undecided, the people of the territory illegally occupied by Pakistan in 1947 protested vociferously against the attempt by Islamabad to take away their rights.

This amendment is purely related to the procedure of local elections. The bill was tabled by the Pakistan government on August 13, 2022, with the backing of the opposition PPP and PML-N. It is therefore significant that local media reports suggest that the proposed draft of the 15th amendment is much more than being related only to LB elections.

The Pakistan government’s plan is to bring in the 15th Constitutional Amendment that will transfer the financial and administrative powers of the local government to Islamabad.

According to a local media report, details revealed in the proposed draft of the 15th amendment show that the Kashmir Council will be revived which will include six members from the PoJK legislative assembly and seven from Pakistan. It will include the Prime Minister, Defense, and Foreign ministers of Pakistan and will be headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Kashmir Council will have the power to collect taxes and present its own budget. Property worth Rs 80 billion in Pakistan which belongs to PoK will be brought under the Kashmir Property Council and PoK will have no powers over its sale or to preserve it.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will have the right to directly appoint the Chief Justice, High and Supreme Court judges as well as the Chief Election Commissioner of PoK, and appointments made by the PM would not be allowed to be challenged in the courts.

All financial powers will be transferred from the government of PoK to Pakistan thus practically degrading PoK to the level of a provincial entity.

The new draft rules aimed to roll back the 13th amendment which had empowered local lawmakers to take major political and economic decisions without the approval of Islamabad.

A bandh was called at Muzaffarabad’s Gilani Chowk. All roads in the area were shut. Protests have been ongoing in areas such as Rawalakot, Bagh, Poonch, Muzaffarabad, and Neelum Valley, reported Asian Lite International.

Kashmiris have been long-suspicious about Islamabad’s intentions to exploit vast reserves of natural resources the region has.

There have been repeated allegations that the Pakistan state exploits the rich forest, mining, and water resources in PoK while the Kashmiri people do not get any benefit. (ANI)

Also Read: Will Gilgit-Baltistan become a new regional flashpoint?

Comments

comments

Tags
15th Constitutional Amendment billGilgit-BaltistanIndia Pakistan RelationsKashmirKashmir UNSCPakistanPakistan Occupied KashmirPakistan Vacate KashmirPoK
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.