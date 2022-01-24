Israel approves new hi-tech R&D fund with UAE

10 Pakistanis held in Paris for money-laundering, human trafficking, using fake documents PARIS: Ten Pakistani nationals have been arrested from the suburbs of Paris, on the suspicion of money laundering, human trafficking and fake documents, according to sources. As per media reports,...

Winds of change in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan loses support of partymen, Army: Report ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the support of his own partymen and the army, indicating ‘winds of change’ in Pakistan, reported the Policy Research Group (POREG). Defence...

Celebrities defend Taylor Swift after Damon Albarn’s songwriting comments WASHINGTON: After Taylor Swift slammed Damon Albarn for his comments in which he claimed that she “doesn’t write her own songs,” several celebrities have come to Swift’s defence on social...

Want Channi to become Punjab CM again: Sonu Sood MOGA: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, actor Sonu Sood on Monday said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should be given one more chance. “Channi sahib has done amazing...

COVID-19: Venezuela allows flights with Spain CARACAS: The Venezuelan government has added Spain to its list of permitted passenger air travel destinations almost two years after the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...

Biden calls reporter to apologise for calling him ‘Stupid son of a b****’; White House transcript retains gaffe WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden who was caught on live microphone using a vulgar epithet for a reporter during a White House event on Monday (local time) called up to...

7 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning a Lottery Well, you guessed it right, the lottery is not everything about luck, there are certain tips and tricks you need to follow to win a lottery in India or at...

AAP begins ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign for Assembly polls NEW DELHI: Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the “Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko” campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in five...

Jay Shah congratulates Smriti Mandhana on winning ICC Women’s Cricketer of 2021 award NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday congratulated Smriti Mandhana on being named as the winner of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for...

BJP will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh’s party 37 seats in Punjab: JP Nadda CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 15 seats in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said BJP...

Maju Varghese quits as White House Military Office head NEW YORK: Indian-origin Maju Varghese is leaving his position as the director of the White House Military Office, according to a media report quoting him. “Right now, it’s best for...

Israel approves new hi-tech R&D fund with UAE TEL AVIV: The Israeli Cabinet has approved the launching of an Israeli-Emirati industrial research and development fund (R&D), the Foreign Ministry said. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that the cabinet...

The implications of Houthi’s drone and missile attack against Abu Dhabi NICOSIA: Last Monday’s drone and missile attack by Iran-backed Houthis on oil facilities near the airport of Abu Dhabi, in which several fuel tankers were blown up and three people...

Angered fans slam broadcaster for revealing Virushka’s daughter Vamika’s face NEW DELHI: A broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series has revealed celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s one-year-old daughter Vamika’s face on Sunday, which has fueled Virushka’s fans...

Activists call on Tibetan diaspora to challenge Chinese regime LHASA: A panel discussion with Tibetan activists on their analysis of China’s growing interference in Australia and the UK was held on January 23, reported a pro-Tibet group named Global...

If I was in Virat’s place, I would not have married to focus on my cricket: Shoaib Akhtar MUSCAT: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that he was in Virat Kohli’s place then he would not have married as he would have liked to focus on his...

Delhi wakes up to dense fog, isolated rainfall predicted today NEW DELHI: A blanket of dense fog engulfed the national capital on a cold Monday morning leading to poor visibility. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature...

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 251 points MUMBAI: Equity indices opened in red on Monday with the Sensex down by 251.33 points and Nifty down by 79.20 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 251.33 points...

Roads blocked, power, water supply disrupted amid snowfall in Himachal Pradesh SHIMLA: Following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, many roads including four national highways have been closed and many power & water supplies schemes disrupted. The State Disaster Management Authority, in...