Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Israel says overnight strike on Gaza house killed Islamic Jihad commander

Israel says overnight strike on Gaza house killed Islamic Jihad commander
November 14
15:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Thursday that an overnight strike in Gaza that Palestinians officials say left eight members of the same family dead killed an Islamic Jihad commander.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Rasmi Abu Malhous was killed in a raid in the Gaza Strip’s Deir al Balah before a ceasefire took hold on Thursday morning.
The Palestinian health ministry earlier said eight members of the Abu Malhous family were killed in an Israeli strike on their family home. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Musharraf's old video boasting #Pakistan trained mujahideens to fight in Kashmir goes viral -… https://t.co/NAUzIlJtL0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 11:06 am

Wasim Rizvi donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple in Ayodhya - https://t.co/DOrMGdmzvk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Ta5qufHVcq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 11:01 am

Indian man arrested in #Sharjah for assaulting wife - https://t.co/dQQlbQkIOG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ZeSlwd0ilT
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 10:24 am

Much of Kashmir violence by outfits linked to Jamaat-e-Islami: US Congressman - https://t.co/rqQSfHGl67 Get your n… https://t.co/MwUQkxLcuQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 14, 2019, 10:23 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.