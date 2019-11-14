Israel says overnight strike on Gaza house killed Islamic Jihad commander
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said Thursday that an overnight strike in Gaza that Palestinians officials say left eight members of the same family dead killed an Islamic Jihad commander.
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Rasmi Abu Malhous was killed in a raid in the Gaza Strip’s Deir al Balah before a ceasefire took hold on Thursday morning.
The Palestinian health ministry earlier said eight members of the Abu Malhous family were killed in an Israeli strike on their family home. AFP