Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Ahead of swearing in, Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Vajpayee NEW DELHI: Ahead of being sworn in as the prime minister for a second consecutive term, Narendra Modi Thursday morning paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BJP veteran late Atal...
  • Jaganmohan Reddy sworn in as Andhra CM AMARAVATI, Andhra Pradesh: Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was sworn in Thursday as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh....
  • South African President announces trimmed-down Cabinet JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled his new trimmed Cabinet, which includes two Indian-origin leaders and 50 per cent women, making the country one of the world’s few...
  • Israel to hold fresh elections JERUSALEM: In an unprecedented development, Israeli lawmakers Thursday voted to dissolve Parliament and hold fresh elections September 17 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government before...
  • India’s green vision to see full duty exemption on LNG NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote a gas-based economy, the new government may cut customs duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG) to zero per cent from 2.5 per cent,...
  • Congress to not participate in TV debates NEW DELHI: The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month, as the party faces a leadership crisis with Rahul Gandhi insisting on his resignation...
  • Court extends protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday extended till August 1 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis cases...
  • UK court remands Nirav Modi till June 27 LONDON: A UK court Thursday extended till June 27 the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India in the nearly $2-billion Punjab National...
  • Ganga River water unfit for direct drinking, bathing: CPCB NEW DELHI: The Ganga river’s water is absolutely unfit for “direct drinking” and only seven spots from where it passes can be consumed after disinfection, the Central Pollution Control Board...
  • India to host international cooperative trade fair NEW DELHI: A first-ever thematic global fair will be organized here in October to promote cooperative-to-cooperative exchange of trade and technology and showcase India’s products and services from the sector...
  

Israel to hold fresh elections

Israel to hold fresh elections
May 30
16:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JERUSALEM: In an unprecedented development, Israeli lawmakers Thursday voted to dissolve Parliament and hold fresh elections September 17 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government before a midnight deadline.

In little more than six weeks since they were elected, Israeli lawmakers voted 74-45 in favor of dissolving the 21st Knesset (Israeli Parliament) and hold a second general elections in the same calendar year.

Netanyahu’s remarkable victory in the April 9 polls securing him a record fifth term proved temporary in the face of a logjam between potential coalition partners over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.

He clashed with former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, whose support in the talks became vital. Lieberman, from the nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, had made it a condition of allying with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that they change their military draft exemptions.

Lieberman told reporters just before the vote that Israel was going to the polls because of the “complete surrender of the Likud (ruling party) to the haredim (ultra-orthodox)”.

Without Yisrael Beitenu, Netanyahu could muster support of only 60 lawmakers in the 120-member house, falling short of a majority by just one.

Netanyahu launched a diatribe against Lieberman whom he blamed for “dragging the country to unnecessary elections”.

“Avigdor Liberman is now part of the left. He brings down right-wing governments. Don’t believe him again. I will tell you about it tomorrow. Maybe I will tell you some things you don’t know,” the Prime Minister told reporters immediately after the Knesset voted to dissolve itself.

“We’ll run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We’ll win, we’ll win and the public will win,” he said.

“The public in Israel made a clear decision. It decided that I will be Prime Minister, that the Likud will lead the government, a right-wing government,” Netanyahu said.

According to several political analysts, the impasse leading to the political crisis was borne out of personal ego clash between the two leaders and does not really have a sound ideological ground.

Netanyahu and Lieberman’s association in politics goes back some 31 years when the latter assisted the former during his tenure as the deputy foreign minister in an unofficial capacity.

The move by Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party to dissolve the Knesset ensured that President Reuven Rivlin would not be able to call some other lawmaker to try to form a new government.

Rivlin had asked Netanyahu to form the next government after 65 lawmakers, including five of Lieberman’s Yisrael Beitenu party, submitted letters of support for him.

Netanyahu asked for an additional two weeks time to form the government after failing to cobble up one together during the mandated 28 days period. The extended time period was to expire at midnight on Wednesday.

Likud party had won 35 seats in the April 9 elections and the right-wing parties had together won 65 seats in the 120 member Knesset, making everyone believe that a right wing government was inevitable and easy to form.

Netanyahu declared victory and started coalition negotiations immediately after the results came out, but contrary to expectations, the jubilation in the right-wing bloc proved momentary with no resolution on the military conscription bill.

The Israeli Prime Minister had lamented the difficulties faced by him in the process of forging a coalition during a telephonic conversation with Narendra Modi May 23 when he called up the Indian Prime Minister to congratulate the him on his resounding victory in the general elections.

“Well, thank you for your congratulations on my victory, but there’s one difference: You don’t need a coalition, I do, and there’s a big difference,” Netanyahu told Modi after the Indian Prime Minister also congratulated him on his electoral success during the conversation. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.