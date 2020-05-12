Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Israel to loan $228mn to Palestinian Authority to offset losses

Israel to loan $228mn to Palestinian Authority to offset losses
May 12
13:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JERUSALEM: Israel will loan $228 million to the Palestinian Authority to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Officials from Israel and Palestine have agreed on terms of the rare loan, which aims at making up for losses of tax revenues during the pandemic, an official with the Israeli Finance Ministry told Xinhua news agency on Monday.

The Hebrew-language Ha’aretz newspaper reported that under the agreement signed on Sunday night, the first cash transfer will be made at the end of May, followed by three additional consecutive monthly payments.

The Palestinian Authority did not immediately comment on the deal.

Last month, Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara said that government revenues were expected to decline by 60 to 70 per cent because of the health crisis.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Israel to loan $228mn to Palestinian Authority to offset losses - https://t.co/mUGYzuI9qp Get your news featured… https://t.co/1lmNx39mQ7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:41 am

#Interpol Red Notice for US diplomat's wife over UK ... - https://t.co/URJ9vNwkTp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/EdtNehraih
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:39 am

US AG criticized for ... - https://t.co/QBpOaaQ4Lp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Fsy9yU2H7B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:37 am

RT @ANI: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 PM today https://t.co/1sv7rR1LnV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 7:11 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.