India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Israel to send investigators to probe blast near its embassy in New Delhi: Report

Israel to send investigators to probe blast near its embassy in New Delhi: Report
January 30
11:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TEL AVIV: Israel will send a team to participate in an investigation into the blast outside its embassy in New Delhi on Friday, Sputnik reported citing sources.

Sources told Sputnik that the decision was made after India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat while updating the situation and the ongoing investigation into the minor explosion.

Israel’s defence establishments have suspected Iran’s IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) behind the attack, according to the sources. Prior to the attack, a Tel Aviv directive was issued for increased vigilance at its embassies around the world due to fears of an Iranian attack.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged. The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony.

Investigators, who wished not to be named, said explosive residue recovered from the spot is suspected to be ammonium nitrate, Sputnik reported “A detailed forensic report will confirm what type of IED was used. Splinters and some cans were also found near the cars that were damaged in the blast,” officials in New Delhi told Sputnik.

Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources. “The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site,” a senior government official told ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of “fullest protection” to their diplomats. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter ... - https://t.co/Y7ksaDfL8g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BenjaminNetanyahu #BombBlastInDelhi #CCTVFootage #DelhiBlast #DelhiPoliceSpecialCell #India #IsraelDay #IsraelIndiaFriendship #IsraeliEmbassy #Political
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:15 am

    8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ... - https://t.co/GI4XgiitDX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #8yroldIndianBoy #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #BrightestStudentsInTheWorld #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:10 am

    If peaceful protesting farmers ... - https://t.co/ALI7zaualt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BritishLabourParty #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 7:01 am

    India pre-eminent ... - https://t.co/Uat171x1sF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanSecretaryOfState #American4Hindus #ANtonyBlinken #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 6:25 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.