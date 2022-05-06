India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings ‘yaara teri yaari’ in New Delhi

Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi sings ‘yaara teri yaari’ in New Delhi
May 06
11:47 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Famous Israeli actor and singer Tsahi Halevi, who is in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of his country sang a Hindi song ‘yaara teri yaari’, as well as hummed a few lines from the song ‘Tamally Ma’ak’ at an event here.

The Israeli actor of ‘Fauda’ fame sang the song amid cheers from the crowd at the event organised by the Embassy of Israel in India. The event also commemorated 30 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel.
Halevi is visiting India for the first time and earlier today praised India for its creativity while teasing his involvement in the first co-production between the two countries.

‘Fauda’, which depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is a Netflix series which has had a successful run in India.

Speaking about it, Tsahi Halevi said, “I think Fauda is a hit in India. We get a lot of social media feedback from India. We had great feedback from India. It is a great opportunity to understand Indian television and cinema.”

As per Deadline, ‘Fauda’ has been produced by Lior Raz, and Avi Issacharoff with Trotem Shamir serving as the director. Noah Stollman, Michal Aviram, Yuval Yefet, Maayan Oz and Sari Azoulay Turgeman are the writers. (ANI)

Also Read: India, Israel agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Comments

comments

Tags
Benjamin NetanyahuIndia Israel RelationsIndo Israel RelationsIsraelIsrael Independence DayIsraeli ActorNarendra ModiTsahi Haleviworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 6th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.