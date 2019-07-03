Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Israeli company apologises for putting Gandhi’s image on its liquor bottles

Israeli company apologises for putting Gandhi’s image on its liquor bottles
July 03
16:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JERUSALEM: An Israeli company that stoked controversy by putting the image of Mahatma Gandhi on its liquor bottles to commemorate Israel’s 71st independence Day on Wednesday apologised to the people and the Government of India for “hurting” their sentiments.

Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over picture of the Father of the Nation on liquor bottles of the Israeli company, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate appropriate action.

“Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments,” Gilad Dror, the Brand Manager of the company, said in a statement.

“We highly respect and value Mahatma Gandhi and regret our action of putting his image on our bottles,” he said.

He also said that the company had stopped production and supplies of the bottles once the issue was raised by the Indian embassy in Israel, and “it is now making efforts to withdraw the product from the market.”

The manufacturers “intention had in fact been to honour Mahatma Gandhi”, who was the only non-Israeli face on the limited edition bottles that included three former prime ministers – David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin. The father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, was the fifth prominent figure featuring on the limited edition bottles.

Dror has also promised the Indian mission that they would keep such sentiments in mind in the future.

The controversial bottle was included in a box set meant to commemorate Israel’s 71st Independence Day. The set featured the five historical figures on various types of beer, including a cartoon image of Gandhi decked out in shades and a tie-dye shirt. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.