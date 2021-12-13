Israeli PM Bennett kicks off historic visit to UAE, touches down in Abu Dhabi

The BMW iX: First BMW Electric All-Wheel Drive Vehicle Debuts in India GURUGRAM: The first-ever BMW iX has been launched in India today. Born Electric: The BMW iX is the BMW Group’s new technology flagship. It is the first BMW without any...

‘Why are you ashamed of our PM?’, Kerala HC asks petitioner challenging photo of PM Modi on COVID vaccine certificate KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday reprimanded a petitioner, challenging the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi affixed on the COVID-19 vaccination certificates, for wasting judicial time, asking “why...

Jaishankar to participate in 6th edition of ‘Global Tech Summit 2021’ NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will participate in the 6th edition of Global Technology Summit 2021 beginning tomorrow, informed a ministry of external affairs statement on Monday. The...

PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham project VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs...

You make us so proud: Lara Dutta congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Eilat: It is a big day for India as our country’s Harnaaz Sandhu has won the Miss Universe beauty pageant for the year 2021. She brought home the crown after a...

Omicron variant could replace Delta strain globally: Head of Russian Gamaleya Institute MOSCOW: The Omicron strain of the coronavirus could eventually replace the Delta variant, as it is already happening in South Africa, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia’s Gamaleya Research Center...

Kohli has put Team India in situation where there is no looking back: Rohit Sharma NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma, India’s new white-ball skipper lavished praise on Virat Kohli for leading the team from the front. Rohit was named India’s new ODI skipper last week and...

Over 140.28 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre NEW DELHI: More than 140.28 crore (1,40,28,94,550) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, of which, more than 17.83 Crore (17,83,30,021) crore balance and...

On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma blasted his 3rd double ton in ODIs NEW DELHI: Four years ago on this day, Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma blasted his third double century in the One Day Internationals. Rohit, went on to score 208 runs...

G7 concerned about Beijing’s ‘coercive’ economic activities: UK Foreign Minister LONDON: Hitting out at China’s debt-trap diplomacy, the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers expressed concerns about Beijing’s “coercive” economic policies. The G-7 foreign ministers on Sunday held talks with...

Israeli PM Bennett kicks off historic visit to UAE, touches down in Abu Dhabi ABU DHABI: In the first-ever official visit to the Gulf nation by an Israeli premier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday touched down at the Royal Airport in Abu Dhabi....

Rahul Gandhi claims to be ‘Hindu’ only during elections, says WB BJP chief KOLKATA: Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his Jaipur rally on Hindus and Hinduwadis, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that the Congress...

PM Modi’s 2-day Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugrate Kashi Vishwanath Dham NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will embark on a two-visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi...

Chak de phatte India: Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021 Eilat: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has made the entire country proud by bringing home the crown at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel. Mexico’s Andrea Meza, the reigning...

DD Uttar Pradesh to broadcast Bhojpuri programmes daily from today NEW DELHI: Doordarshan Uttar Pradesh will start broadcasting Bhojpuri programmes daily from today. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the Bhojpuri programmes will be telecasted twice...

Fifth Ashes Test to be played in Hobart with pink-ball MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday announced that the fifth Men’s Ashes Test match will be held at Blundstone Arena in Hobart as a day-night fixture from January 14-18, 2022....

Second Omicron case in Delhi as Zimbabwe returnee tests positive NEW DELHI: Delhi reported its second case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron on Saturday, informed the Delhi Government. A Zimbabwe returnee, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for...

Daughters of Gen Bipin Rawat collect ashes of parents, to immerse them in Haridwar NEW DELHI: Daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Saturday collected the ashes of their parents from the Brar Square crematorium here...

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins, Starc strike to help Australia gain upper hand (Tea, Day 3) BRISBANE: Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc managed to make inroads into the England batting lineup by dismissing Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in the afternoon session on Day 3 of...