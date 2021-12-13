India Post News Paper

Israeli PM Bennett kicks off historic visit to UAE, touches down in Abu Dhabi

December 13
10:45 2021
ABU DHABI: In the first-ever official visit to the Gulf nation by an Israeli premier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday touched down at the Royal Airport in Abu Dhabi.

He was greeted by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. Bennett thanked Zayed for his warm welcome and said that he looks forward to strengthening bilateral ties on the first-ever trip, reported The Times of Israel.
Bennett said bin Zayed, “I appreciate your warm hospitality. This is a wonderful welcome. I am very excited to be here on the first official visit by an Israeli leader here. I look forward to strengthening the relationship between our two countries.”

Bennett’s UAE meeting also marks the first visit by an Israel leader to UAE. Israel had earlier signed the “Abraham Accords,” a US-backed initiative to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Bennett is expected to meet with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations. Economic and regional issues will also be discussed by both leaders. (ANI)

Tags
Israel UAE tiesIsraeli PMIsraeli PM BennettIsraeli premierNaftali Bennett in UAEPM Naftali Bennettworld
