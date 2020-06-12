India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Israeli varsity says new findings may lead to COVID vaccine

Israeli varsity says new findings may lead to COVID vaccine
June 12
11:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JERUSALEM: Israeli researchers have identified coronavirus molecules that may lead to the development of a vaccine against the virus, Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said. In a study published in the journal MDPI Vaccines on Thursday, BIU researchers examined antigen molecules, that provoke an immune response of antibody production, Xinhua news agency reported.

The team identified a set of potential epitopes, protein parts of antigen molecules, in the protein set of the virus. These epitopes can generate both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses. The researchers have taken a bioinformatics-based computational approach to mine the protein content of the virus and subsequently identified the virus’s epitopes that provoke the most intense immune response.

Thus, the team identified 15 potential regions that can provoke immune response in three proteins of the virus and mapped 25 such epitopes on other proteins of the virus. According to the team, seven of the epitopes are deemed to be present in more than 87 per cent of the worldwide virus-affected population.

The seven epitopes were tested using multiple tools to verify their non-allergenic and non-toxic natures, as well as to demonstrate that they carry a low risk of triggering any autoimmune responses. According to the team, the results indicate that the seven epitopes represent potentially effective candidates for a vaccine composed of small proteins (peptide-based vaccine).

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Israeli varsity says new findings may lead to ... - https://t.co/iPZoOGFvF9 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mp5FcmEvmO
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 5:33 am

    97-year-old's recovery from corona brings cheer in Taj city - https://t.co/MT9sYJl4EF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ao9mvt1enh
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 5:30 am

    #Britons urged to participate in COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/PRX0yCoQqP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/9TxJUo2fDi
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 5:27 am

    Amir & Sohail unavailable for Pakistan's tour ... - https://t.co/76FKsSejfH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pYRUNvJlaf
    h J R

    - June 12, 2020, 5:25 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.