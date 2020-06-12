Israeli varsity says new findings may lead to COVID vaccine JERUSALEM: Israeli researchers have identified coronavirus molecules that may lead to the development of a vaccine against the virus, Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said. In a study published...

97-year-old’s recovery from corona brings cheer in Taj city AGRA: Nine new cases of COVID-19 took Agra’s tally to 1,008 on Friday. But it was the recovery of a nonagenarian that has brought cheer to all in the city....

Britons urged to participate in COVID-19 trace system LONDON: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged Britons to participate in the government’s test and trace system designed to help the easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures. Chairing Thursday’s...

Amir & Sohail unavailable for Pakistan’s tour of England LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday. The...

RBI proposes 10 yrs cap on term of bank promoters functioning as CEO MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India has come up with a discussion paper on governance in commercial banks, whereby it has proposed to limit the term of a bank promoter...

‘Why ban Coca Cola, Thums Up?’: SC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on petitioner NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 5 lakh on a social worker who filed a plea seeking ban on sale and use of...

Price fixing lawsuit in US against Sun Pharma, Aurobindo, Lupin NEW DELHI: Sun Pharma, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma are among the pharmaceutical companies named in a fresh suit filed in the US for price-fixing. The law suit mentions 26 drug...

ASEAN-India ties source of balance, harmony in the region: MoS MEA NEW DELHI: ASEAN is central to India’s ‘Act East’ policy and the ties with the grouping are a source of balance and harmony in the region, Minister of State for...

Nepal will get back land from India through dialogue: PM Oli KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that his government will seek a solution to the Kalapani issue through diplomatic efforts and dialogue on the basis of...

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Beijing confirms first infection in 56 days BEIJING: China has reported 16 new coronavirus cases, including the first confirmed case in Beijing after 56 days, official media here said. A local case of COVID-19 in Beijing’s Xicheng...

Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran AHMEDABAD: Under the Indian Navy’s ‘Samudra Setu’ operation, naval ship ‘INS Shardul’ on Thursday brought back 233 Indians to Gujarat from Iran, where they were stranded due to travel restrictions...

Ramesh Patel, Chairman FIA (NY-NJ-CT), passes away at 78 Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Prominent Indian American community leader Ramesh Patel, FIA – NY/NJ/CT Chairman passed away due to complications from Coronavirus on Saturday, June 6. He is...

Artists’ fellowship awards from Illinois Arts Council Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA) has announced the 2020 Artist Fellowship Award (AFA) recipients and it is interesting to note that three of the recipients in the ...

Black lives matter: Danny Davis India Post News Service CHICAGO: A popular and a leading visionary US Congressman Danny K Davis addressed a huge rally last week in the Westside of Chicago to mark peace...

FIA Chicago & IACA joint food drive 2nd June 2020 Mitul Rao CHICAGO:In this unprecedented & time of unrest in communities, volunteers & office bearers of Federation of India, FIA- Chicago & Indian American Cultural Association, IACA jointly conducted a...

Avi Verma launches Jagran Tv for the Indian community Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: A well-known community activist and ardent Mata Devotee Avi Verma launched a first ever, non-commercial Channel Jagran Tv Chicago, to cater to needs of elderly and new Indian...

“Why My Family Counts in the 2020 Census” Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service EMS announced the winners of an Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs (OCEIA) – sponsored citywide contest for 14-21 year-olds on “Why My...

RAVI KOTA is Minister Economics at Indian Embassy India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ravi Kota has been appointed as Minister (Economics) Joint Secretary Level, at the Embassy of India in Washington DC. Ravi Kota is a 1993 batch...

In grip of a triple crisis – how does America move forward? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The United States is in the grip of a triple crisis: the COVID 19 pandemic, the resulting economic collapse and an eruption of civil...