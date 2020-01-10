Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

It is important that we don’t overplay Bumrah factor: Finch

It is important that we don’t overplay Bumrah factor: Finch
January 10
15:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said it is important for his team to not “overplay” the Jasprit Bumrah factor as the ambitious visitors gear up to face India in a three-match ODI series.

India’s lead pacer Bumrah is returning to action after a three-month injury lay-off, and the visiting Australians are wary of the threat he could pose in the series starting in Mumbai on January 14.

“I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don’t overplay that too much,” Finch said during a media interaction here.

Opening the innings with the dashing David Warner, Finch will be facing Bumrah first up.
“He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on.

“It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge,” Finch said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

India, US making 'very good progress' on trade: Shringla - https://t.co/we81A19VYJ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/HcAhPiUlUC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 11:12 am

#Cricket is insignificant to what's happening in #Australia: Finch on bushfires - https://t.co/PHYH2H5Gac Get your… https://t.co/qzGCISSanW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:55 am

Landmark #Brexit bill for UK's divorce from EU finally clears Commons vote - https://t.co/hzLRQbDVbL Get your news… https://t.co/n2neWPyFeb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:52 am

RT @manakgupta: Breaking - “Dhoni may end his ODI career soon.” Ravi Shastri
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:37 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.