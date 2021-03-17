India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘It is safe’: Trump encourages supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19

March 17
11:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) urged his supporters to take the COVID-19 vaccine, as a growing number of Republicans remain opposed to get vaccinated.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked if he would recommend his supporters voluntarily receive the coronavirus vaccine.
“I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by them and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” he said.

Trump further said that pharmaceutical companies and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been working “around the clock” to develop the various vaccinations. During the interview with Fox News, Trump also slammed President Joe Biden on several issues including the border crisis and the hike in gas prices.

According to The Hill, Democrats and Republicans alike have been clamoring for Trump to publicly urge his supporters to get a shot amid surveys showing many Republicans are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Although top GOP leaders, including Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Kevin McCarthy were vaccinated in December 2020 and have encouraged the public to do the same, a number of high-profile rank-and-file members say they intend to ignore the advice.

A recent poll showed that 47 per cent of the people who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections have no plan to get vaccinated. This also comes as the US House of Representatives last week approved the Senate-passed version of Biden’s USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, called by him as the ‘American Rescue Plan’.

The Trump administration touted the success of its Operation Warp Speed in creating viable vaccines in a number of months, breaking records for the speed at which an inoculation was formed. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think Sreedharan can handle Kerala politics?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Homes in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'It is safe': Trump encourages ... - https://t.co/ezMBP9b5i0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:40 am

8 dead in US spa shootings; 21-yr-old ... - https://t.co/V9GbbqGVAK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #SpaShooting #UnitedStates
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:36 am

Demi Lovato opens up about being sexually assaulted as a teen in new documentary - https://t.co/M0Vj2rRuJJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #DemiLavatoNews #DemiLovato #DemiLovatoSexualHarassment #Entertainment #Hollywood
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:28 am

#Equity indices flat, #ONGC ... - https://t.co/MyDpT9bFIE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante #NegativeGDP #Sensex
h J R

- March 17, 2021, 5:25 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.