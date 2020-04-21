Something went wrong with the connection!

Italy reports first drop in coronavirus cases

April 21
11:01 2020
ROME: Coronavirus-scourged Italy has, for the first time, reported a drop, though small, in the number of people officially identified as infected with coronavirus since the outbreak began.

“For the first time, we have seen a new positive development: the number of currently positive has declined,” civil protection agency chief Angelo Borrelli said at a media briefing, the BBC reported.

As of Monday, there were 108,237 people either being treated in hospital or recovering at home after testing positive, 20 fewer than the previous day – a small but symbolic drop. On Sunday, the increase of active positive cases was 486.

Italy has the third-highest number (181,228)) of Covid-19 cases in the world after Spain (200,210) and the US (766,212), as per the the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre as of Monday night. Fatalities-wise, it is at number two (24,114 deaths after the US (35,012).

However, as people who die at home or in care facilities are not included in its figures, many doctors believe its actual death and infection rates may be higher than the official tallies.

