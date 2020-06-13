India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Italy’s active COVID-19 infections drop below 30,000

Italy’s active COVID-19 infections drop below 30,000
June 13
11:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ROME: Italy registered a total of 236,305 coronavirus cases, as the number of active infections dropped below 30,000 for the first time since March 18, according to the latest official data. More specifically, there were 28,997 positive cases across the country, with a decrease of 1,640 cases compared to Thursday, the Civil Protection Department said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of all those infected, some 227 patients are currently in intensive care, down by nine patients on a daily basis. Another 3,893 are hospitalized with symptoms (down by 238), and 24,877 people — or 86 percent of all those infected — are isolated at home without symptoms or with mild symptoms.

The total number of people cured since the official outbreak of the pandemic here on February 21 grew to 173,085 after 1,747 new recoveries were registered. Some 56 new fatalities were also registered over the 24 hours, which brought the country’s death toll to 34,223.

In related news on Friday, prosecutors questioned Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte within an ongoing probe into alleged delays of the central government in setting up red zones around some of northern Lombardy region’s hot spots, during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inquiry was opened by the Bergamo city’s prosecution office, after a group of COVID-19 victims’ relatives filed public legal complaints with regard to the creation of red zones around two Lombardy’s small towns — Nembro And Alzano — which, they said, should have been ordered as soon as the outbreak was spotted. Besides the prime minister, prosecutors also questioned Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza in the Italian capital on Friday.

In an interview with La Stampa newspaper ahead of meeting with prosecutors in the morning, Conte stressed he was not at all worried about the probe. “I acted with conscience and according to science,” he said.

Meanwhile, local media unveiled a draft schedule for the beginning of the States-General of Economy, set on Saturday. Conte was expected to deliver a key opening address, followed by governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Ansa news agency reported.

A panel of Italian and foreign economists would then gather in the afternoon on the theme “Policy in the Post-COVID world: challenges and opportunities,” according to Ansa.

Launched by the government earlier this month, the event will take place at the historic Doria Pamphilj palace in the Italian capital, and was intended to draw economic experts and officials in order to plan Italy’s post-COVID recovery. “We will hold the States-General of the Economy … with the best of our country’s forces, we will discuss and gather the most useful ideas, and the most effective advice,” Conte had explained during an event on the digital economy on June 4.

“We will seek (advice from) the most brilliant minds of the country’s productive body…in order to later unveil our Recovery Plan to the public opinion.”

In a report issued on June 8, the country’s National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) forecast the Italian gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 8.3 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a partial recovery of 4.6 per cent in 2021.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will americans vote for Trump after handling of his recent issues?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Trump 'generally' supports ending ... - https://t.co/qvDdAxPi5a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/AJMBrxXlbH
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 6:00 am

    #Trump administration considering suspending ... - https://t.co/Eqllb8QVhe Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/UIllPoKmSV
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 5:57 am

    #Italy's active COVID-19 infections drop ... - https://t.co/Hmh9PNTBfJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/D0xpJuJ9dr
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 5:51 am

    With nearly 11.5K cases, #India notches highest jump in single day - https://t.co/FzjahOXgCD Get your news featureâ€¦ https://t.co/uMHWELMHzQ
    h J R

    - June 13, 2020, 5:47 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.