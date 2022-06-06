India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

ITBP creates record, practices yoga at 22,850 feet

ITBP creates record, practices yoga at 22,850 feet
June 06
12:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers practised yoga at an altitude of 22,850 feet in the Uttarakhand Himalayas amid the snow conditions.

The ITBP mountaineers were on the summit of Mount Abi Gamin last week where they did a high altitude yoga session at a place in the snow-capped terrain en route.
While approaching the summit of the mountain, the 14 member team of ITBP mountaineers practised Yoga for 20 minutes amidst snow conditions on June 1 and recorded the highest high altitude yoga practice session to date by anyone, stated a release from ITBP.

It was a rare effort by the ITBP mountaineers and never before seen extreme high altitude yoga practice at such an altitude creating a unique one of its kind record.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision on the International Day of Yoga and the theme this year- ‘Yoga for Humanity’, the ITBP mountaineers practised yoga at such an altitude to give the message to the people to remain fit by practising various yogasanas.

Over the years, the ITBP has taken many initiatives to promote yoga by performing yoga asanas at top mountain ridges in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.

The ITBP personnel have been exemplary in promoting Yoga by doing various asanas including Surya Namaskar and various other yogasanas at different high altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in bone-chilling minus temperatures around. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPHow to Clear ITBPIndiaFightsCoronaITBPITBP IndiaITBP PostingITBP World RecordITBP YogaNarendraModipoliticalUttarakhand HimalayasYoga for Humanity
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.