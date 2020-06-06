India Post News Paper

ITC Hotels launches Lavanderia

ITC Hotels launches Lavanderia
June 06
11:35 2020
NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels has launched Lavanderia, contact light laundry services now available to customers in various metros across India.

The initiative offers strict monitoring of safety and hygiene norms at each step. The service allows customers to hand over the items at a designated point at the hotel. The laundry would be ready for pick up by the customer within 24 hours, where the customer would be intimated via a message which would include a payment link to enable contactless payment.

The entire process remains contact light with safe distancing at every point.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “We endeavour to bring them a clean and hygienic laundry service that follows sustainable practices embedded in the process that works on a contact light service design. Our associates have undertaken special training programmes to understand and enable these services through a defined protocol that adheres to stringent quality and safety checks.”

Crafted with care at ITC Hotels, the Lavanderia services are available pan India at ITC Hotels in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai.

More destinations shall be added by the end of the month. ITC Hotels Lavanderia services may be accessed by city residents.

