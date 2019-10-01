Something went wrong with the connection!

ITC launches special community kitchen for devotees of Mata Vaishnodevi

October 01
10:49 2019
JAMMU: FMCG major ITC’s Agarbatti brand ‘Mangaldeep Treya’ has joined hands with Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVD) to offer special community kitchen to devotees visiting the cave shrine during Navratras.

Over 47 thousand pilgrims are visiting cave shrine these days daily during the Navratras resulting in heavy rush at the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. “On the cusp of this year’s auspicious Navaratras, ITC’s Agarbatti brand ‘Mangaldeep Treya’ has joined hands with SMVD to offer special langar Seva to innumerable devotees of the Mata Vaishnodevi temple during the 9 days of the Navaratri, which witnesses one of the largest gathering of pilgrims,” Ravi Rayavaram, Chief Executive, ITC’s Agarbatti Business, said.

Mangaldeep’s popular agarbatti variant ‘Mangaldeep Treya’ will also be contributing for the “Shatchandi maha yagna”, conducted during the Navaratras, at the temple. In 2018, the Vaishnodevi Temple received over 85 lakh ‘Yatris’. Each year, the temple witnesses a footfall of over 3 lakh pilgrims during the Navaratras alone.

Simrandeep Singh, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu & Kashmir said: “Navratri is an auspicious period during the year and lakhs of devotees from across the country visit the temple to seek Mata Vaishnodevi’s blessings. The Shatchandi Maha Yagna is conducted during this time and Langar Seva is made available to all devotees during Navratri”.

“We are extremely pleased about Mangaldeep’s support for the Shatchandi Yagna and Langar Seva. This will help us in enhancing the devotees experience during their visit to the shrine,” he added. PTI

