Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

ITEC Programme commenced at LPU

ITEC Programme commenced at LPU
March 02
12:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: LPU has commenced month-long international ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation’ programs- ‘Public Health & Community Care’ and ‘Android App, Development to Deployment’ at its campus.

The prestigious program is by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Beginning from18 February 2020, the program will continue up to 17th March 2020. For this, two groups of candidates are at LPU for two applications of community development. Near 50 candidates from 30 partner countries including Russia, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Ghana, Tanzania, Namibia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and more are participating.

ITEC Director and Head Division of International Affairs at LPU, Mr. Aman Mittal, briefed about LPU ideologies and ITEC program to the visiting candidates. He informed that India is illustratively owner of the first university of the world, and since then, it is continuing sharing its knowledge with the world.

India has the plan to train 2000 international candidates, of which LPU alone will train 200+ candidates under six programs. Presently, it is in the form of the ITEC program. He implored the participants to learn as much as they can from the program at LPU and to use the same knowledge in the development of their respective countries. Mr. Mittal also informed about four more ITEC programs, of two weeks each, to commence at LPU in the mid of March 2020.

Before this, welcoming the international candidates at LPU, Executive Dean Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta informed that the whole program is ‘technology-oriented for observatory fusion’ and to bring a developmental change in the society. He implored all participants to understand, learn, and develop the community as per the needs in their organization.

Illustrative, the ITEC program was instituted in 1964 as a bilateral program of assistance by the Government of India. India holds its necessity to establish relations of mutual concern and inter-dependence based. The program is not only on commonly held ideals and aspirations but also on solid economic foundations.

The ITEC Programme has evolved and grown over the years in 161 countries of Asia, Africa, East Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, Pacific & Small Island countries. These are invited to share in the Indian developmental experience acquired over many decades of India’s existence as a free nation. India has the competence of providing technical know-how and expertise as well as training opportunities, consultancy services, and feasibility studies. These programs are continuously generating immense goodwill and substantive cooperation among developing countries.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India visit help trump gain in the coming elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

'#Sooryavanshi' trailer is all about message ... - https://t.co/pnUUVDogDy Get your news featured use… https://t.co/4zpRWSO79S
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:14 am

Australian Treasurer accused of ... - https://t.co/CSlbunoqs8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YSD43AiCKJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:11 am

#Dubai-based Indian chef under fire for online rape threat - https://t.co/oWzzIg4ZIA Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3o3SwqfWWa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:08 am

#UN asks #India to mediate between #Israel & #Palestine - https://t.co/NaGLvWLHdo Get your news featured use… https://t.co/UepodSgGgl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 2, 2020, 11:03 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.