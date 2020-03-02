ITEC Programme commenced at LPU

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: LPU has commenced month-long international ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation’ programs- ‘Public Health & Community Care’ and ‘Android App, Development to Deployment’ at its campus.

The prestigious program is by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Beginning from18 February 2020, the program will continue up to 17th March 2020. For this, two groups of candidates are at LPU for two applications of community development. Near 50 candidates from 30 partner countries including Russia, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Ghana, Tanzania, Namibia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and more are participating.

ITEC Director and Head Division of International Affairs at LPU, Mr. Aman Mittal, briefed about LPU ideologies and ITEC program to the visiting candidates. He informed that India is illustratively owner of the first university of the world, and since then, it is continuing sharing its knowledge with the world.

India has the plan to train 2000 international candidates, of which LPU alone will train 200+ candidates under six programs. Presently, it is in the form of the ITEC program. He implored the participants to learn as much as they can from the program at LPU and to use the same knowledge in the development of their respective countries. Mr. Mittal also informed about four more ITEC programs, of two weeks each, to commence at LPU in the mid of March 2020.

Before this, welcoming the international candidates at LPU, Executive Dean Dr. Lovi Raj Gupta informed that the whole program is ‘technology-oriented for observatory fusion’ and to bring a developmental change in the society. He implored all participants to understand, learn, and develop the community as per the needs in their organization.

Illustrative, the ITEC program was instituted in 1964 as a bilateral program of assistance by the Government of India. India holds its necessity to establish relations of mutual concern and inter-dependence based. The program is not only on commonly held ideals and aspirations but also on solid economic foundations.

The ITEC Programme has evolved and grown over the years in 161 countries of Asia, Africa, East Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, Pacific & Small Island countries. These are invited to share in the Indian developmental experience acquired over many decades of India’s existence as a free nation. India has the competence of providing technical know-how and expertise as well as training opportunities, consultancy services, and feasibility studies. These programs are continuously generating immense goodwill and substantive cooperation among developing countries.

