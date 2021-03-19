India Post News Paper

It’s time to bury the past, says Pak Army chief

It's time to bury the past, says Pak Army chief
March 19
15:17 2021
NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa has called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past”. Bajwa’s statement is being seen as an outreach to India as relations between the two neighbours have been hostile for some time now. Bajwa, however, said that the burden is on India to create a “conducive environment”, adding that Washington also has a role to play in ending regional conflicts.

“We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward,” Bajwa said at a conference in Islamabad. “But our neighbour (India) will have to create a conducive environment, particularly in Kashmir,” he added.

Bajwa said the economic potential of South and Central Asia has “forever remained hostage” to the India-Pakistan disputes. He added that Pakistan has “hope” in the form of US President Joe Biden’s new administration, which he said could help facilitate peace in the region.

