Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

IUML moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

IUML moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
December 12
16:28 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) moved the Supreme Court Thursday challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it violates the fundamental Right to Equality of the Constitution and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.

The Bill, which proposes to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has been cleared in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and is awaiting Presidential assent. The plea, filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap, seeks an interim stay on the operation of CAB and the Foreigner Amendment (Order), 2015 and Passport (Entry Into Rules), Amendment Rules, 2015.

The petition alleged that the government’s CAB was against the basic structure of Constitution and intended to explicitly discriminate against Muslims as the act extended benefits only to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians. “The petitioners do not have any grievances in granting citizenship to migrants but the petitioners grievances is directed against discrimination and unreasonable classification based on religion.

IUML moves SC challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Bill“It is submitted that illegal migrants are class by itself and therefore any law which is applicable to them should be irrespective of any religion, cast or nationality basis,” the plea said. The government has given no explanation on the Bill excluding minorities like Ahmadiyyas, Shias and the Hazaras who have a long history of persecution in Afghanistan and Pakistan, it alleged.

“The Act does not prescribe any standard principle or norm behind choosing aforesaid three neighbouring countries, whereby it does not extend the benefit to religious minorities belonging to other neighbouring counties such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.

“The classification of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not founded on rationale principle to justify a separate special treatment for the religious minorities facing persecution on the basis of religion,” the petition said. It said that the CAB will ensure that illegal Muslim migrants excluded after the NRC exercise be prosecuted and, those belonging to the community of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians shall be given the benefit of naturalization as an Indian citizen.

“Therefore all those Muslims who have been excluded in such pan India NRC exercise shall have to prove their citizenship before the Foreigners Tribunal, all because they are Muslims and not Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

“This blatant discrimination put into legislation by the Amendment Act is not only unconstitutional but also inhumane and opposed to the very idea of our Nation,” the plea said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is the Citizenship (amendment) Bill 2019 a fair measure?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

SC dismisses pleas seeking review of Nov 9 Ayodhya case verdict - https://t.co/0zi5a41sl3 Get your news featured u… https://t.co/UA0zfCidQg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:22 am

RT @ANI: Supreme Court dismisses all the review petitions in Ayodhya case judgment. https://t.co/vZ2qKdk59A
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:12 am

Two-plus-two Indo-US dialogue to be held on Dec 18 in Washington: MEA - https://t.co/a4I9fLmFmw Get your news feat… https://t.co/FvpnjNo6E5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:10 am

US asks #Pakistan to ensure "full prosecution" and "expeditious trial" of Hafiz Saeed - https://t.co/4rlndSCbPx Ge… https://t.co/y6zA5Ic55l
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 12, 2019, 11:05 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.