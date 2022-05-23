India Post News Paper

J-K LG congratulates Umran Malik after pacer gets maiden call-up for SA T20Is

May 23
11:01 2022
NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated Umran Malik for his selection in the men’s Indian cricket team for the T20 series against South Africa.

KL Rahul was named India’s captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9.
Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL.

“Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes,” the Office of LG J&K tweeted.

The selection committee has also named India’s 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.

India’s squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. (ANI)

