Jackie Shroff in Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in “Baaghi 3”, the makers announced. In the third installment of action-drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh’s characters.

In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector in “Baaghi 3”, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said. “Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film, and I believe our visions matched to understand how it’s a pivotal role in the film,” Nadiadwala said in a statement.

The producer said having Jackie on board will add to the film’s expectations. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande, “Baagi 3” is scheduled to be released on March 6. PTI

