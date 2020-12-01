India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of ‘Bachchan Pandey’
December 01
10:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming action-comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has now roped in actor Jacqueline Fernandez to its cast.

The action-comedy has Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon are on-board already.
“I am elated to be back working with Nadiad and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa and Housefull series. I cannot wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It is a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together,” the ‘Kick’ actor said.

“I am looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I cannot spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar,” she added.

The 35-year-old actor will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti, and Arshad from the first week of January in Jaisalmer.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay Kumar’s eponymous character in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Recently, Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey’s friend.

The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala’s 10th collaboration with Akshay Kumar. (ANI 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    One of senior-most Indian-American Trump appointee Ajit Pai to quit - https://t.co/xmSvL1bXua Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:31 am

    List of farmers' demands not just limited to farm laws - https://t.co/PZaryRo6n0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:29 am

    Wall Street's Dow notches biggest month since 1987 despite weak close on day - https://t.co/18ESkcAML6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:24 am

    Anti-ship version of supersonic cruise missile testfired from Andaman Nicobar Islands - https://t.co/J6ap8RPTrx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - December 1, 2020, 5:20 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.