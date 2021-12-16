India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

JAIN PRIDE: 180 days of Fasting 5th time only on warm waterÂ 

JAIN PRIDE: 180 days of Fasting 5th time only on warm waterÂ 
December 16
14:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb

Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb

Jyoti Dharo

CHICAGO: Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb appears setting a new record all the time with his 180-days fasting- a feat that he has achieved for the fifth time over the past few years.

He is a gem of rigorous fasting.  As it is considered very important for the spiritual discipline and development. It involves renunciation of food to maintain self-control and self-discipline to reach self -realization and the ultimate goal of Moksha or spiritual liberation. Called Tapasyait is thus a voluntary acceptance of austerisingof the body, mind and deed to achieve a higher end of life. To conquer oneâ€™s soul one has to first conquer oneâ€™s own physical mind and body. 

Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb, now 56 was born on April 15, 1966 and named Hari Bhai by Raji Ben and Devji Bhai Satra at Mumbai.  At the young age of 13 he renounced the world and entered the life of Monkhood. Under the guidance of his Guru Acharya Shri BhuvanbhanuSurishwarji.

Beginning 2014 Guruji’s began this rigorous tapasya, which since 2018 has religiously become a yearly practice.

  1. 180 days of fasting – Marine drive Mumbai,  – Feb. 2014
  2. 180 days of fasting – Andheri, Mumbai – July 2018 
  3. 180 days of fasting – Sangli Maharashtra November 2019 
  4. 180 days of fasting – Malad Mumbai 2020 
  5. 180 days of fasting – Mumbai January 2022 (12 Dec 2021 -133 fast) 

On 29 January 2022, Saturday, Maharaj Sahib’s ceremonial breaking of the fast will take place in Walkeshwar, Mumbai under the auspicious and holy oversight and guidance of Gachchadhipati Shri Rajendra Suri Maharaj Sahib with over 200 Sadhu’s and Sadhviji’s in attendance.

Comments

comments

Tags
Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj SahebAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginJain CommunityJain PrideJains In USANRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.