JAINA Convention 2021 Slated for July 1-6, 2021

CHICAGO: The Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA) plans holding its 21st Convention on the Fourth of July weekend — from July 1st to 6th, 2021.

Every two years, this premier event brings together 4000-5000 members of the Jain Community from across the world. This year, the virtual event is planned to be a global event and is expected to attract an even larger audience from USA, Canada, India, UK, Australia, UAE and many other countries.

Convention Convener and First Vice President of JAINA, Haresh Shah of Delaware, announced the start of convention planning with hundreds of volunteers from across the nation offering their contribution. The Convention Board and its several committees have been hard at work to ensure that this virtual convention is a once-in-a lifetime experience. The Convention will feature a state-of-the-art, user-friendly, and interactive conference platform with many features such as an online Main Hall, 6 Breakout Rooms, 4 Competition Rooms, and an Exhibition Hall.

Enlightening discourses, discussion tracks and activities planned at this Convention will offer attendees a deeper understanding of Jain principles and values while also helping our communities with a roadmap to bounce back. Youth participation, through JAINA’s affiliate organizations, Young Jains of America (YJA), Young Jain Professionals (YJP), as well as Jain Connect will be strongly promoted and encouraged. There will be focused programs for all age groups: children (ages 5-12), youth (ages 13-20), Jain Networking Forum (ages 21-29), and adults.

Other featured events include the popular Jain Academic Bowl (JAB), a jeopardy style vocabulary game in which young Jains compete with other teams, Jains Got Talent (JGT) and Tirth Bhav Yatra – A virtual Tirth Yatra of about 12 major Tirth of India broadcast live.

Public Relations and Media Committee Chair Vipul Shah confirmed that spiritual dignitaries such as Acharya Ratnasundersuri Maharaj Saheb, RashtrasantGurudev Shree Namramuni, Pramansagarji Maharaj, Sadhvi CharitraarthPrabhaji and many others will enlighten us with their wisdom during the Convention. While Gurudev ShriRakeshbhaiJhaveri will give the keynote address, other featured speakers include Shri Gyanvatsal Swami, Brahma Kumari Sister Shivaniji and Dr. VeerendraHeggade. The line-up of other prominent and inspirational speakers includes Dr. Christopher Miller, Dr. Steven Southwick, Rahul Kapoor Jain, Sonam Wangchuck, and Miki Chase.

The daily sessions and discussions will be well-complemented by refreshing Cultural Programs in the evening including Jain Drama, Jains Got Talent (JGT), and entertaining cultural performances from across the world. Virtual kiosks and Exhibition Hall round out the experience for audiences with varying interests.

