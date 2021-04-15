India Post News Paper

JAINA meet this year heading for a great gathering

April 15
12:16 2021
Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Vipul Shah, Public Relations and Media Committee Chair, said the progress announced that in the last few weeks with registered participants already approaching 6000 from 20+ countries.

A number of additional prolific speakers (now 55+) as well as programs and events have now been confirmed including humorous Hindi drama Rang De Sanskar with a top-notch cast and Virtual Tirthdham Darshan of 24 Tirthdhams enabled by amazing drone videography and photography. SunheriYaadein – Bollywood melodies from the last 40 years from a Grand Stage will help reminisce the 40 years of JAINA, while Jain Centers and community members will showcase their talent and vibrancy in Festivities of the World! 

jaina2The Jain Connect is a platform where Jain singles meet each other in a fun and casual environment. It’s a new perspective on how to make, build and retain connections. Jain Connect hosts sessions for US and Canada-based singles ages 24-42.   Jain Connect’s keynote session is a Fireside Chat with the cast of Indian Matchmaking. Manisha Dass, Vyasar Ganesan, Rashi Gupta, and Shekar Jayaraman will discuss breaking gender stereotypes, knowing what you want & how to be yourself in a relationship. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions.

JAINA convention 2021 is an invitation to all who aspire for a peaceful resilient recovery from the pandemic and to reweave the delicate fabric of humanity. 

Founded in 1981, JAINA is a tax-exempt non-profit umbrella organization of 70+ North American centers/temples in the USA and Canada.  Operated by a staff of hundreds of volunteers, it functions as a philanthropic, educational, and service-focused organization.  JAINA is certified by USAID as a non-governmental humanitarian organization and was awarded Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations in 2006. 

Its member Jain Centers routinely organize free wellness clinics, hold classes on healthy lifestyles, conflict-resolution, inter-cultural dialogues, volunteer at animal shelters, food banks and homeless shelters, and partnering with civic groups such as Habitat for Humanity, the Humane Society, Rotary, Lions and Boy/Girl Scouts

JAINA partners globally with humanitarian organizations to render disaster relief, medical aid, polio eradication, restorative limb camps, as well as organizing annual Legislative Conferences on Peace, Harmony and Non-Violence on Capitol Hill.

For additional information contact:  Vipul Shah, Chair of Public Relations of JAINA Convention 2021 or its Co-Chair, Rahul Jain at [email protected].

