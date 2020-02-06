Jaipur receives UNESCO World Heritage City certificate

JAIPUR: Another feather was added to the cap of Pink City, as the capital of Rajasthan is known, renowned for its art, architecture and culture in the world, when Auditor General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay presented the World Heritage City certificate to Minister of Urban Development Shanti Dhariwal, here on Wednesday.

“I have brought a message from UNESCO’s Paris headquarters. The global community has recognised the efforts of the people of Jaipur for preservation of cultural heritage. It’s a matter of pride that Jaipur Parkota has been listed in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Jaipur is known for its specific planning. Its architecture, forts and palaces make it a wonderful city. But this inscription (to be included in the list of World Heritage City) is a joint commitment to preserve this cultural heritage for the future,” Azoulay said.

Stating that Jaipur has its own unique identity in all dimensions related to heritage, Azoulay said, the architecture reflected a spectacular inclusion of Persian, Mughal and Hindu designs. The Amber Fort was a perfect example of this, the UNESCO official added.

He also appreciated the agreement signed between the Rajasthan Tourism Department and the UNESCO for heritage promotion in Western Rajasthan. It would give a new identity to the art and artists of the world, he added.

Speaking at the event, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said Jaipur was one of the best planned cities in the world and the most favoured destination for tourists visiting India.

Singh said a new policy was in the process, which would take tourism in the state to a new height. New tourist circuits were being developed by coordinating wildlife, religion and heritage, he added.

In West Rajasthan, 10 new cultural destination sites are being developed under the Intelligent Heritage Promotion Project. With the development of these cultural centres in Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, tourism would get new impetus and local artists a new identity, he added. IANS

