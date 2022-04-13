India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Jaishankar appreciates US help during second COVID-19 wave in India

Jaishankar appreciates US help during second COVID-19 wave in India
April 13
09:11 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday praised the US for helping India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

During an interaction with students of Howard University in Washington, Jaishankar recalled how the COVID experience has been enormously stressful for all the countries. “If there was a silver lining to it, it also showed what friendships and relationships across the world could do…We have three vaccines in India, that we’re producing, which are a direct outcome of our relationship with the US,” he said.

“When everybody who could make vaccines was busy making vaccines. It then became difficult to get the supply chains going. It would tend to get disproportionately sucked by some places. I remember at that time, reaching out to (US Secretary of State) Antony Blinken,” the minister added.

Jaishankar said he counts it as the great achievement of 2021 that India could scale up production with the help of the US. “I must say…Blinken really went out of his way to move the American system and get things done,” he said.

He again recalled how India went through a very severe wave of the Delta variant.

“We had enormous demand for oxygen, respirators and certain drugs which were particularly effective for Delta treatment. A lot of countries came forward but a country that really stood out there was the US,” Jaishankar said.

Blinken also delivered remarks and participated in a conversation with students, faculty, and leadership of Howard University. Both foreign ministers interacted with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have worked in the United States, and with US students, scholars, and researchers.

While addressing the audience gathered at Howard University, Jaishankar said policymakers in both countries are sharply aware of the immense difference that their educational collaboration can make.

“On the Indian side, our 2020 National Educational Policy prioritizes international cooperation in education,” said Jaishankar. “On the American end, we recognize the renewed focus on the STEM sector, including in activities like the Quad. My colleague, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is looking forward to engaging more intensively in developing this important facet of our relationship,” he added.

This event was seen as an opportunity to build off Monday’s announcement during the 2+2 Ministerial of the formation of a ‘Working Group on Education and Skill Training.’ (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesDelta Covid VariantDelta StrainIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModiOmicronpoliticalRecordCasesSecond Covid WaveSecond Wave IndiaUS Helps India
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.