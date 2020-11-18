India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart express confidence in growth of India-Canada ties

Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart express confidence in growth of India-Canada ties
November 18
10:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Candanian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne on Tuesday discussed India-Canada strong commercial and investment relationship and expressed confidence in the further growth of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders participated in the third India Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue during which they underlined how closely Ottawa and New Delhi are cooperating in global affairs.
“Delighted to participate in the third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue with my counterpart FM @FP_Champagne. Both of us expressed confidence in the further growth of our bilateral relationship. Underlined how closely India and Canada are cooperating in global affairs,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Today, I participated in the Canada India Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside @DrSJaishankar. We discussed our strong commercial & investment relationship, with record numbers in 2019 of more than $10B in bilateral trade. We’ll continue to work together to bring it to its full potential!” Champagne tweeted. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @narendramodi: Will be addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit at 11 AM tomorrow, 19th November. Looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation. https://t.co/dyg5dUFgvk
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 5:31 pm

    PM Modi corners China, asks BRICS to hold ... - https://t.co/VimMODQvkg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndiaDefeatsChina #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #MilitaryTalks
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 6:46 am

    Millions of young men in #Pakistan 'stunted' by ... - https://t.co/BIF9DDikdA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #APromisedLand #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #FormerUSPresidentBarackObama #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #Muzaffarpur
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 5:23 am

    China ready to ... - https://t.co/b0HpzCEYjM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BRICSCountriesOnCOVID19VaccineDevelopment #BRICSSummit #ChinaIndiaCoOperation #COVID19 #COVIDVaccineDevelopment #Covid19Lockdown #Health #Healthcare #Russia #Wellness #XiJingPing
    h J R

    - November 18, 2020, 5:18 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.