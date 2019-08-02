Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Lanka, Vietnam, Mongolian and Bangladeshi counterparts

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Lanka, Vietnam, Mongolian and Bangladeshi counterparts
August 02
16:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Timor Leste and Bangladesh during which he discussed a host of key issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

“Good start to the second day; strong traditional friendship stands reaffirmed #VietNam @FMPhamBinhMinh,” Jaishankar tweeted.

He also reiterated India’s strong support in the fight against terrorism with Sri Lanka, which saw the country’s worst terror attack on Easter Sunday.

“An important neighbour, a valuable friend. Warm meeting with FM @MFA_SriLanka Tilak Marapana. Reiterated our strong support in the fight against terrorism,” he tweeted.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many high-end hotels, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians, in the country’s deadliest violence since the brutal civil war ended in 2009.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.

He also had a cordial conversation with the foreign minister of Timor Leste on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok.

“Cordial conversation with Timor Leste FM Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares. Agreed to step up engagement across all sectors,” he tweeted after the meeting.

The foreign minister also held talks with his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

“Working on advancing our comprehensive engagement with ‘third neighbour’ & Strategic Partner #Mongolia @TsogtbaatarD,” he tweeted.

He also had a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and highlighted India’s “neighbourhood first” policy.

“An excellent meeting with my Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen. Look forward to visiting Dhaka soon. Neighbourhood first!,” the foreign minister tweeted.

Jaishankar on the first day of his visit addressed the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting and Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting and met 10 of his counterparts from countries like China, Japan, the UK, New Zealand and the European Union. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male ‘guardian’ approval Read: https://t.co/pcoUtCFBRa #SaudiArabia… https://t.co/71eWCo5s42
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:04 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.