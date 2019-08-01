Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Thai, New Zealand, EU and Japanese counterparts

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Thai, New Zealand, EU and Japanese counterparts
August 01
16:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from Thailand, New Zealand, Japan and the European Union during which he discussed with them a host of key issues, including Indo-Pacific and maritime partnership.

Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

“Off to an early start. Warm meeting with #ASEAN Chair and India Country Coordinator, Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai. Discussed expanding our maritime partnership; BIMSTEC cooperation and partnering in ACMECS,” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also discussed issues related to Indo-Pacific region with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

“Very cordial meeting with Deputy PM & Foreign Minister of New Zealand @winstonpeters. Good conversation on our shared Indo-Pacific approach. Agreed to upgrade economic and political ties,” he tweeted after the meeting.

He met Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, and commended her personal contribution towards deepening India-EU relations.

The foreign minister also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and discussed a range of issues of mutual interests.

“Carrying on from the Osaka #G20 meeting. Good exchange of views with Japanese FM,” he tweeted. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.