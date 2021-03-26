India Post News Paper

Jaishankar extends greetings on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

March 26
10:13 2021
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to his counterpart AK Abdul Momen and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of their country’s 50th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Congratulate FM @AKAbdulMomen and the Government & people of Bangladesh on their National Day.”
“Jointly celebrating MujibBorsho, Golden Jubilee of Liberation War & 50 years of our diplomatic ties. PM @narendramodi’s presence in Dhaka today is a testimony of our unbreakable bond,” he further said in the tweet.

Bangladesh is commemorating its 50th independence day. On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support.

However, Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons – Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, and most of the family members of three close relatives of Bangabandhu were killed in cold blood on August 15, 1975, by a group of disgruntled army men.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday, his first to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Modi will depart for Bangladesh at 07:45 am and will arrive in Dhaka at 10:00 am. After his arrival, he will attend an event at the National Martyr’s Memorial at 10:50 am. Thereafter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 pm. (ANI) 

