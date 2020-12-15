Harris makes history as 1st Indian-American elected US VP NEW YORK: Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American and the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the US after the Electoral College affirmed her...

Farmers protest may impact economic recovery: CII NEW DELHI: The disruptions in supply chains caused by the current agitation by farmers in many parts of India will have a bearing on the economy over the coming days...

PM Johnson’s presence on Republic Day will be symbolic of new era: Govt NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s presence at the Republic Day celebrations next month will be “symbolic of a new era”. Calling it a...

VHP to launch crowd funding drive for Ram Temple from Jan 15 AYODHYA: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will launch a massive public outreach programme from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to crowd-fund the Grand Ram temple project in Ayodhya. VHP cadres will...

How to remove wallpaper and how to paint after that Stripping and scratching off layers of old backdrop can leave the walls underneath canvassed in cement. More awful, it can leave them hollowed and scarred from your endeavors to eliminate...

Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary Raab to discuss bilateral issues NEW DELHI: United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is in India for a four-day visit, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava...

‘YouTube DOWN’ trends on Twitter as Google’s video streaming service faces outage NEW DELHI: Google’s video streaming platform YouTube and several other features like Google Drive, and Gmail stopped functioning for several users across India on Monday evening. This triggered several social...

Bosch’s plant reaches milestone of manufacturing 10 million power tools BENGALURU: Bosch Power Tools India, a leading supplier of power tools for the construction, wood-working and metal-working industry, has rolled out 10 millionth power tool from its plant located at...

Union Cabinet to meet on December 16 NEW DELHI: Meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conferencing. “Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 11:25 hours tomorrow, via video...

Ind vs Aus: We don’t talk about taunting Virat, that’s rubbish, says Langer ADELAIDE: Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said that his side just plans on how to dismiss Virat Kohli rather than focusing on how to taunt the Indian skipper....

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 99,06,165 with 22,065 new cases NEW DELHI: With 22,065 new Covid-19 infections and 354 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,06,165, according to the Ministry of Health and...

Pompeo hits out at CCP for poisoning US higher education WASHINGTON: As US-China tensions continue to worsen with each passing day, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday (local time), said that Americans must know how the Chinese Communist Party...

5,000 AIIMS nurses go on indefinite strike over redressal of demands; Director urges them to resume work NEW DELHI: As many as 5,000 nurses here at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went on an indefinite strike on Monday over their long-pending demands, including those with...

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown...

Indian Railways set to organise mega recruitment drive for filling 1.4 lakh vacancies NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), is organising a mega recruitment drive in three phases starting from Tuesday for filling up about 1.4 lakh...

Indian-origin scientist discovers new way to filter fake news NEW YORK: Using machine learning (ML), a team of US researchers led by Indian-American computer scientist Anshumali Shrivastava at Rice University has discovered an efficient way for social media companies...

Trump rejects early Covid-19 vaccinations for WH staff WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that White House staffers should not be among the first in the country, currently the hardest-hit by the pandemic, to receive the coronavirus...

Inflationary woes: India’s WPI rises to 1.55% in Nov NEW DELHI: India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices jumped to 1.55 percent in November from a rise of 1.48 percent in October. “The rate of inflation, based...

99 per cent farmers are with Modi government: BJP leader JAIPUR: Amid a protest by farmers against the Centre’s three new farm laws, BJP general secretary Arun Singh on Monday claimed that more than 99 per cent farmers in the...