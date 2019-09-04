Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jaishankar pledges India’s full commitment to Maldives’ development

Jaishankar pledges India’s full commitment to Maldives’ development
September 04
15:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MALE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and assured him of India’s “fullest commitment” in the Island nation’s development.

Jaishankar is in the Maldives to attend the 4th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

“Thank President @ibusolih for receiving me. Conveyed PM’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) greetings and appreciation for implementing India First’. Assured him of our fullest commitment. Congratulated Maldives on the outstanding organisation of #IOC2019,” the minister tweeted.

In a separate event, Jaishankar, along with his counterpart Abdulla Shahid, also laid the foundation stone of the new building of the Indian Embassy.

“Laying a strong foundation for future India-Maldives ties,” he tweeted.
“With FM @abdulla_shahid at the site of the new Embassy building,” he said.

Jaishankar on Tuesday met the speaker of the Maldives Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed and discussed with him ways to work together on shared goals.

The two countries signed the treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in criminal matters. The treaty aims to enhance the effectiveness of both the countries in investigation and prosecution of crime, through cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

In the context of transnational crime and its linkages to terrorism, the treaty will provide a broad legal framework for bilateral cooperation with the Maldives in investigation and prosecution of crime as well as in tracing, restraint and confiscation of proceeds, and instruments of crime as well as funds meant to finance terrorist acts. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has India managed to isolate Pakistan on Kashmir issue?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.