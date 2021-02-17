India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on March 4

Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on March 4
February 17
16:06 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will arrive here on March 4 to finalise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh scheduled for March 26. High officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the India’s EAM 24-hour visit, to IANS on Tuesday.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and likely call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India’s Premier Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26, to join the country’s 50th Independence Day anniversary, 50th year of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic ties and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration.

Both the Prime Ministers will also hold a bilateral meeting where several memorandums of undertsanding (MoUs) on energy and communications among others are likely to be signed. Earlier, they held a virtual summit on December 17, 2020.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited New Delhi from January 27 to 31 ahead of Modi’s visit and also met his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Shringla arrived in Dhaka on August 18 and had a bilateral meeting with Momen.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ians_india: #Russia has now joined #India to seek an alternative to microblogging titan #Twitter (@Twitter), after it was used to support protesters backing Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. https://t.co/iXMPgVnqHq
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:48 am

    Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on ... - https://t.co/jr2pesDW6n Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbdulMomeen #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshTies #BorderGuardBangladesh #India #IndiaBangladeshTies #IndoBangladeshRelations #MajorGeneralMdShafeenulIslam #Political
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:36 am

    I wasn't given chance to fulfil promises: #Nepal PM Oli - https://t.co/a7gaDCvv5B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCases #CoronaNepal #COVID19 #HimalayanCountry #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #NepalCOVID19 #NepalFightsCorona #NepaliGovt #NepalPeople #Pandemic
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:31 am

    #BitCoin jumps above $50,000 for first ... - https://t.co/rcFw78aevo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Amazon #AmazonCEO #AMazonUpdates #AndyJassy #AWB #BitcoinInINR #BitcoinIndia #BitcoinPricesTOday #BitCoinUpdates #BuyBitcoinOnline #JeffBezos #PurchaseBitcoin
    h J R

    - February 17, 2021, 10:26 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.