Jaitley says demonetization a success

Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  

Jaitley says demonetization a success

December 29
03:17 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

remonetisation-arun-jaitley-says-critical-part-behind-us-not-a-single-incident-of-unrest-reportedNEW DELHI: Saying that the “critical part” of demonetization is now behind us, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said it will be “much better” going forward. “Demonetization has substantially advanced; not a single incident of unrest reported,” Jaitley said.

The union finance minister revealed that the Reserve Bank of India now has a substantial amount of currency available for disbursement. He added that a large part of currency has been replaced and more new Rs 500 notes are being released every day. With more and more currency now in circulation, Jaitley said that the ability of banks to lend money has substantially increased.
On the impact of demonetization on the GDP, Jaitley said that the critics have been proved wrong.”Critics proved wrong. There could have been adverse impact of demonetization on GDP for quarter or so, but it is not as bad as predicted,” he said. He also announced that there has been a rise in tax collection. “Till Dec 19, direct tax mop-up has risen 14.4%, indirect tax grows 26.2%; central excise up 43.3% and Customs rose 6%:,” Jaitley said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.