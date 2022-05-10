India Post News Paper

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser unveiled, film to release in December
May 10
15:45 2022
WASHINGTON: After facing numerous delays, the highly anticipated teaser for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was finally unveiled by 20th Century Studios on Monday.

According to Deadline, this teaser for the highest-grossing film’s sequel was earlier shown exclusively in theatres during ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, this past weekend.
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The almost minute-and-a-half long teaser shows the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was earlier shown in the original film.

In the clip, Pandora remains as stunning as ever and it will be exciting to see more of the world as Cameron takes viewers underwater.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. (ANI)

 

