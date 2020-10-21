India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Jamie Foxx to star in, produce vampire comedy ‘Day Shift’ for Netflix

Jamie Foxx to star in, produce vampire comedy ‘Day Shift’ for Netflix
October 21
10:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Along with starring in ‘Day Shift’, American actor Jamie Foxx will be executive producing the Netflix vampire comedy. Actor JJ Perry will be making his directorial debut with ‘Day Shift’.

Variety reports that Jamie Foxx will portray a hard-working, blue-collar dad in the film who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.

The script is penned by Tyler Tice with current revisions by Shay Hatten. ‘John Wick’ franchise director Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz will be producing for 87Eleven Entertainment alongside Shaun Redick (‘Get Out’) and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment.

As per variety, Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Jamie Foxx to star in, produce vampire comedy 'Day ... - https://t.co/aAq2RYFaBZ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #ComedyMovies #Entertainment #Hollywood #JamieFoxx #JJPerry #Movies #NetflixOriginal #NetflixVampireComedy
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 5:18 am

    Indian Army Vice Chief meets US ... - https://t.co/q0UgXZboEs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DonaldTrump #GeneralSKSaini #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianArmyViceChief #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:31 pm

    Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn't, ... - https://t.co/Vu70JqTb2a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 1:28 pm

    @narendramodi: Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3
    h J R

    - October 20, 2020, 12:43 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.