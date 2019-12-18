Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jammu records season’s coldest night, Srinagar registers low of minus 3.7 deg C

Jammu records season’s coldest night, Srinagar registers low of minus 3.7 deg C
December 18
15:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to a chilly Wednesday as the night temperature plummeted by over two notches, settling at season’s low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Jammu’s minimum temperature was 4.1 degrees below normal for this time of the year and the city witnessed moderate fog in the morning as the sun remained behind cloud cover for the second consecutive day.

The mercury is on downward spiral across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over the past couple of days following heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas and Kashmir last week. Srinagar is reeling under a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius — 2.2 degrees below the season’s average. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, an official said.

He said Pahalgam in south Kashmir was freezing at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh was the coldest recorded place in the two Union Territories with a low of minus 17.9 degrees Celsius, down by almost six notches from the previous night’s minus 12 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu region, Bhaderwah town of Doda district, which experienced heavy snowfall on Friday, was the coldest recorded place with a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius followed by Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at minus 0.6 degrees Celsus.

Katra in Reasi district, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, also recorded the coldest night of the season at 4.6 degrees Celsius. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Pak judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by giving death sentence to ... - https://t.co/mvBDcC1BcU Get yo… https://t.co/A7ymYk8IPf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:51 am

I'm trying to be responsible in what I say: Varun Dhawan on anti-CAA protests - https://t.co/AW6NxYSMpe Get your n… https://t.co/QBUJRLE670
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:37 am

SC dismisses convict's plea for review of death penalty in Nirbhaya case - https://t.co/53dQQo8rpl Get your news f… https://t.co/WJrQlNDfNh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:17 am

#UN voices concern over violence in India against #CAA, urges respect for freedom of ... - https://t.co/QkRdsHafCYhttps://t.co/4I0d5o7BxC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 18, 2019, 10:14 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.