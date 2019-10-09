Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain enter quarters of world women’s boxing championship

October 09
14:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone cannot stop gushing over photographs that Anushka Sharma has shared on social media.
In the snapshots that Anushka shared on Instagram, she is seen wearing a pristine-white thigh-high slit dress.
Reacting to Anushka’s all-white style statement, Deepika took to the comments section and shared eye and heart emojis.

She was not the only one to be impressed by Anushka’s new fashion turn.
Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote: “So pretty”.
Actress Dia Mirza called Anushka “stunning”.

“Beautiful”, commented actress Zareen Khan.
Anushka’s photographs currently has over 15,73,183 likes on one photograph.
The second set of pictures have garnered over 11,29,898 likes so far, while the third set has received 8,50,549 likes.

On the acting front, Anushka was last seen on screen in “Zero” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film released in December 2018, and Anushka is yet to announce any new project since then. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain enter quarters of world women's boxing championship India Post -… https://t.co/w1VLl6E1rB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:05 am

'My Next Guest With David Letterman And ... I ... - https://t.co/tLsxqftu6F Get your news featured use… https://t.co/RwQWBJEEyJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:04 am

Oldest #Tigress in #Bhopal's Van Vihar national park dies India Post - https://t.co/wNaBHw75BI Get your news featu… https://t.co/26YyD3aY2a
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:01 am

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in #Afghanistan: ... - https://t.co/MWMrnHqu1b Get your news feature… https://t.co/AecMPaSghr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 8:57 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.