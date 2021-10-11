India Post News Paper

Janhvi Kapoor looks as breathtaking as her late mother Sridevi in new retro photoshoot

October 11
10:56 2021
NEW DELHI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday treated fans with a new breathtaking picture of herself in which she looked like a true reflection of her late mother Sridevi.

Janhvi posted an alluring picture of herself on her Instagram handle in which she looked as breathtaking as her late mother Sridevi.
The ‘Dhadak’ actor could be seen exuding elegance in a cream chiffon saree paired with a thin strap embellished golden blouse. Keeping her hair tied in a loose bun, the actor gave pure retro vibes with her bold eyeliner makeup style. Janhvi accessorised her look with heavy pair of jhumkas.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “can I pretend to live in the 50s forever.”

Her pictures garnered more than three lakh likes and several compliments from her fans. “Looking Gorgeous Mam,” wrote one fan. “Mam you are so much beautiful,” wrote another one.

Earlier this week, Janhvi also attracted fans’ and followers’ attention when she revealed her new tattoo dedicated to her late mother and legendary film star Sridevi.Â She got a tattoo inked on her arm that read, “I love you my Labbu” in Sridevi’s handwriting. Labbu is what the late legendary actor used to call her daughter Janhvi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Roohi’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her upcoming projects include Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. (ANI)

