India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning glimpses of Maldives’ sunset

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning glimpses of Maldives’ sunset
April 09
10:54 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared mesmerising glimpses of her getaway in Maldives as she viewed a gorgeous view of the sunset, clad in a monokini. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor hopped on to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures that see the star enjoying her time at the exotic location. 

The first photo sees the actor clad in a shimmery silver monokini as she smilingly looks back at the camera and poses. The other photos are candid captures of the beautiful actor as the sun paints the sky red and a stunning picturesque view of the sky filled with the clouds presents a postcard-like scene.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning glimpses of Maldives' sunsetThe last picture shows an all smiles Janhvi as she seems to cherish her time amid nature’s bounty. The actor is seen flaunting her perfectly toned figure, and the silver monokini adds a charm to the photos. The actor captioned the post as by writing, “Iridescence” and added a rainbow emoticon alongside.

Celebrity followers including Janhvi’s ‘Roohi’ co-star Varun Sharma and more than 5 lakh fans liked the post. 

Scores of fans chimed into the comment section as they adored the snaps by leaving red heart and heart-shaped eyes emoticons with the post. Janhvi was last seen in ‘Roohi’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi.

The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning ... - https://t.co/dp0k6ZkOVp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #BollywoodStarJanhviKapoor #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #JahnviKapoorMonokini #JanhviKapoorStunsInMonokini #Movies
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:24 am

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Swara Bhaskar's birthday ... - https://t.co/wrO3KZHpWK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #BollywoodActressSonamKapoor #Celebrities #Entertainment #HBDSwaraBhasker #Hollywood #Movies #SonamKapoor #SonamKapoorAge
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:22 am

Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on ... - https://t.co/Y7yuH4X8h7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AbhishekBachchan #Actors #Actress #AmitabhBachchan #BachchanFamily #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood #JayaBachchan #Movies #TheBigBull
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:18 am

Centre betrayed ... - https://t.co/FKU5o3dyHr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CongressLeaderJaiveerShergill #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:14 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.