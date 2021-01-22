India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Japanese government ‘fully focused’ on hosting Tokyo Olympics

Japanese government ‘fully focused’ on hosting Tokyo Olympics
January 22
10:57 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

TOKYO: The Japanese government is “fully focused” on hosting the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the organisers said on Friday.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The showpiece event is now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

In a statement, the organisers said that Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination to hold the Games, CNN reported.

“All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the IOC and the IPC are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer. We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure Games,” the statement read, as quoted by CNN.

In November last year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach had promised the athletes that they will have an unforgettable experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“You will never ever forget these moments in the Olympic Village in all your life. And with the conditions our Japanese friends are offering here, the experience will be even more fantastic. This is the place to be nine months from now,” Bach had said. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Japanese government 'fully focused' on hosting ... - https://t.co/eQVrlMB3cu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #2021Olympics #CovidSportsNews #JapaneseGovernment #JapaneseGovt #Olympic2021Dates #Olympic2021Mascot #Olympic2021Venue #Tokyo2021 #TokyoOlympics
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:27 am

    India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/nTfZUWg08K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 5:20 am

    Kamala Harris as US VP further ... - https://t.co/7TaGRrY0VU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Community #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #Diaspora #DonaldTrump #IndiaUSRelationship #IndianCommunity #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 4:52 am

    Priya Ramani destroyed evidence in ... - https://t.co/meMOebKkS1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Congress #CongressMovement #DelhiHighCourt #JournalistPriyaRamani #MeToo #MeTooMovement #MJAkbar #MJAkbarNews #Political #PriyaRamani #RichaChadha #SexualHarrasment
    h J R

    - January 22, 2021, 4:38 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.